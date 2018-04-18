Norma B. Flechtner, 85 of Tiffin, passed away on Monday, April 16, 2018 at Volunteers of America Autumnwood Care Center.

She was born on January 4, 1933 in Seneca County to Glen and Marcy (Fox) Williams. On January 4, 1954, in Angola, IN, she married Edward W. “Bud” Flechtner Jr.

Survivors include her sisters, Geraldine Malone of Huron and Bertha Correll of Melmore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Bud; three brothers, Lehman, Glen Jr. and Hugh; and four sisters, Dorothy Williams, Joyce Sowell, Grace Spino and Mary Schmidt.

Norma graduated in 1950 from Eden Township High school, was a member of Melmore United Methodist Church and retired in 1979 from Sterling Abrasive after 25 years. While working at Sterling Abrasive, she was the shipping clerk, purchasing agent and worked the switch board.

She enjoyed traveling the United States, cruising the Caribbean, nice cars, family get-togethers and roller-skating; which is where she met her husband, Bud.

Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 20, 2018 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St. in Tiffin, Ohio 44883 (419-447-2424) with Pastor Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Friends may visit and share stories with the family from noon until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice Care or to Melmore United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

