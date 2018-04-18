Luberta M. Moore

Luberta M. “Lady B” Moore, 82, passed away on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at St. Catherine’s Manor of Findlay where she resided.

She was born on June 12, 1935 in Fayetteville, NC, to the late Booker T. and Croela (Brown) Treadwell. She married Albert Moore. They later divorced and he preceded her in death.

Surviving are four children, Audrey (James) Young, of Fremont, Sherry Moore of Findlay, Michael Moore of Fostoria and Geneva Moore of Fostoria; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Addie Moore of Fostoria.

Luberta was a former member of First Baptist Church in Fostoria. She worked for General Electric in Tiffin for 30 years before going to work for RCA in Findlay, and ultimately Wal-Mart where she was fondly known as a jokester and for the pranks she played.

She enjoyed reading, playing the lottery, collecting dolls and flags, many of which could be seen adorning her car. Also, being an avid reader, she collected newspapers.

Luberta raised two special needs children and brought them both up to be independent women.

She was a very caring woman and couldn’t have been a kinder mother. She was very generous to her friends.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 20, 2018 at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline St. in Fostoria. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at 1 p.m. on Friday with the Rev. Archie White presiding. Burial will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the Alzheimer’s Association.

