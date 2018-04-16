Margarita “Marge” Macias, 88, of Springfield, formerly Fostoria, passed away 9:14 a.m. Friday April 13, 2018 at the Springfield Regional Medical Center, Springfield.

She was born October 17, 1929 in Fostoria to the late Ramon and Raquel (Frausto) Cervantes. She married J. Charles Macias on October 1, 1955 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church and he died March 6, 2014.

Surviving are two children; daughter, Dr. Elizabeth (David Carter) Macias, Springfield and a son, John C. (Laura Connors) Macias, Westerville; three grandsons, Charlie, Alex and Kevin Macias; and a sister, Linda (the late Art) Lewandowski, Seal Beach, California.

She is preceded in death by three brothers, George, Raymond and Salvador Cervantes.

Marge was a 1949 graduate of St. Wendelin High School. She was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, where she had been a Eucharistic minister and a member of the memorial choir. She also had been a member of the Fostoria Emblem Club and the Seneca County Commission on Aging.

Early on, Marge was a beautician and hairdresser at Marietta’s Beauty Salon, Fostoria. She then worked for many years as a teller for the City Loan Bank, Fostoria. She volunteered as a reading tutor for Fostoria City Schools and an English tutor for En Camino, Fostoria. Charlie and Marge also delivered meals on wheels and Holy Communion to home bound St. Wendelin parishioners.

Marge will be remembered for her beautiful smile and kind words for all she met. She always had a hug for friends and relatives and considered friends of Elizabeth and John, as “her kids.” Marge was strong in her Catholic faith and imparted that on her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will take place Wednesday April 18, 2018 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, where a Christian Wake Service will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with the Rev. Todd Dominique, presiding. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Bridge Hospice Care, Findlay, or St. Wendelin Church and School.

Comments

comments