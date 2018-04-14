Annabelle M. Shaull, 92 of Tiffin, passed away on Thursday morning, April 12, 2018 at Volunteers of America Autumnwood Care Center.

She was born on August 11, 1925 in Maple Grove, Ohio, to Ralph W. and Mary Ethel (Feasel) Nighswander. On November 18, 1950, she married Cletus C. Shaull and he preceded her in death on April 13, 1999.

Survivors include her sisters, Bernita Tippin of Tiffin and Mary Lou (Marcus) Brown of Fostoria; special nephews, David (Cheri) Brown, Michael (Christina) Brown and Joel (Patti) Brown, all of Fostoria; and long time friend, Garry Whitmer of Tiffin.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Maurice Nighswander; and sister, Joan Lloyd.

Annabelle graduated in 1943 from Old Fort High School and worked at Autolite for 31 years. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, UAW Local 533 and enjoyed traveling, playing cards, spades, cooking and baking.

Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 16, 2018 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883 (419-447-2424) with Rev. Hannah Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

