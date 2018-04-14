Albert Thomas Jr.

Albert “Tom” Thomas Jr., 60 of Fostoria, passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at his residence in Fostoria.

He was born on November 8, 1957 to Albert Thomas Sr. and Christine C. (Young) Thomas. His father survives him and was preceded in death by his mother.

He is survived by two sons, Anthony “Tony” Thomas of Fostoria, Albert “Tommy” (Jamie) Thomas of Fostoria; two daughters, Jacklyn (Mark) Taylor of Fostoria and Jody Thomas of Fostoria; a stepson, Darrell (Kelly) Lentz of Fostoria; a brother, Charles (Marlene) Thomas Sr. of Fostoria; and one sister, Rhonda (Joe) Rubio of Fostoria.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 13, 2018 at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline St. in Fostoria.

Funeral Services will begin in the funeral home on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Donald Goodwin presiding. Burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.

Memorial contributions are requested to the National Rifle Association.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

