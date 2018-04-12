Paul D. Bates

Paul David Bates, 65 of Findlay, passed peacefully in his favorite chair, surrounded by his family, at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

He was born on October 1, 1952 in Fostoria, Ohio, to Gayle and Mary Ridenour Bates. Mary lives in Risingsun, Ohio, and Gayle is deceased. David married Rebecca Sue Smith on December 17, 1977 and she survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Jeremy Paul (Jackie) Bates of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Adam Lee (Jennifer) Bates of Findlay; the four lights of his life: his four grandsons, Colin, Zachary, Aden and Lucas; one brother, Rick (Robin) Bates of Kansas, Ohio; four sisters, Judy Miller of Fremont, Ohio, Rose (Max) Miller of Fremont, Ohio, Lynne (Ernie) Russell of Kansas, Ohio, and Jodi Bates of Weston, Ohio; mother-in-law, Barbara (Leroy, deceased) Smith of Findlay; brothers-in-law, Rob (Margie) Smith of West Independence, Ohio, and Dennis (Cathy) Smith of Alvada, Ohio; and loved by many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was his son, Craig David Bates.

Paul was a 1970 graduate of Lakota High School and retired from Honeywell in Fostoria in 2005. He worked at Primrose Retirement Community for 8 years and recently worked part time at Blanchard Valley Hospital. Anyone that knew Dave knows he devoted his life to his wife, sons and their spouses, and his four beloved grandsons as well as all family and friends.

A visitation for the public will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 13, 2018 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay. A service recognizing Dave’s life will take place at the conclusion of the visitation at 1 p.m. on Friday. Interment will be private.

Upon Dave’s request, in lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions to be made to Cancer Patient Services of Hancock County.

