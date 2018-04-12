Albert Thomas Jr.

Albert “Tom” Thomas Jr., 60 of Fostoria, passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at his residence in Fostoria.

He was born on November 8, 1957 to Albert Thomas Sr. and Christine C. (Young) Thomas. His father survives him and was preceded in death by his mother.

He is also survived by two sons, Anthony “Tony” Thomas of Fostoria and Albert “Tommy” (Jamie) Thomas of Fostoria; two daughters, Jacklyn (Mark) Taylor of Fostoria and Jody Thomas of Fostoria; a stepson, Darrell (Kelly) Lentz of Fostoria; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Albert had recently worked doing maintenance at the Fostoria Reserve. He was a member of the Eagles in Fostoria.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and going to dirt track races. He loved family get-togethers and cookouts. He is described by his family as fun-loving and outgoing, a “jokester to the end.”

He loved his children, but there was nothing more important to him in the world than his grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 13, 2018 at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline St. in Fostoria.

Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Donald Goodwin presiding. Burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.

Memorial contributions are requested to the National Rifle Association.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments