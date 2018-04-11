Madelyn M. Breidenbach, 92 of Tiffin, passed away on Saturday morning, April 7, 2018 at Elmwood at the Shawhan.

She was born on May 25, 1925 in Attica, Ohio, to Jacob and Blanche (Burger) Bollinger. On August 31, 1946, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, she married Gerald Breidenbach and he preceded her in death on August 12, 1984.

Survivors include her son, Robert (Carri) Breidenbach of Tiffin; sister, Yvonne Steinmetz of Tiffin; two grandchildren, Kristy Breidenbach of Irvine, CA and Karly (Justin) Powell of Columbus; sister-in-law, Marie Babb of Fostoria; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Maxine Zoeller and Joyce Stetler; and brothers-in-law, Vincent Steinmentz, Elmer Zoeller and Gordon Stetler.

Madelyn graduated from Attica High School and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She bowled for many years and enjoyed traveling and going on cruises around the world and tending to her flower garden.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 13, 2018 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Gary Walters officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday at the Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Catholic Schools or to St. Mary Catholic Church.

Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

