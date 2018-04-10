Carl William Klotz, 82 of Fostoria, Ohio died Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Fostoria Community Hospital. He was born September 16, 1935 in Helena, Ohio to Byron Cletus and Lillian Mae (Cobb) Klotz. He married Marilyn Canterbury on February 27, 1955 in Fostoria.

Surviving is his wife Marilyn Klotz of Fostoria, daughters Denise (Steve) Wells of Risingsun, Cheryl (Clinton Oldaker) Hemminger of Arcadia, Amy (Don) Hatcher of Findlay, Marcia (Rodney Taylor) Stark of Lima, Jennifer (Eric) Bishop of Findlay, brothers Richard (Carol) Klotz of Lakeland, FL, Douglas (Kim) Klotz of Groveport, Donald (Patricia) Klotz of Findlay, Stanley (Sharon) Klotz of Woodruff, SC, sister Joyce Risch of Fremont, sister in-law Sarah Klotz of Risingsun, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents, son Stephen Eugene Klotz, brothers Robert and David Klotz and sister Judith Walby.

Carl was a 1953 graduate of Risingsun High School; he worked at Airfoil Textron for 23 years and retired as a self-employed farmer after 60 years.

He was a member of the Scott Trinity Church, was a former Superintendent and Sunday School teacher, trustee president and district board member, former president of Bloomdale Election Association and Dartball League president. Carl volunteered on mission trips to Mexico to help build a church. Carl enjoyed being at the lake, fishing, reading and watching sports, especially Ohio State. He loved spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria with the Rev. Marla Brown and the Rev. David Clark officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Trinity Cemetery near Risingsun, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to Scott Trinity U.M. Church or American Parkinson’s Disease Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

