Jacqueline L. “Jacki” (Davis) Volkmer, 56, of Fostoria, passed away at 2:31 p.m. Saturday April 7, 2018 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

She was born November 8, 1961 in Tiffin to Donald A. and Barbara J. (Gatrell) Davis. She married Gary P. Volkmer February 8, 1986 in Fostoria.

Surviving is her husband, Gary P. Volkmer, Fostoria; her mother, Barbara A. Davis, Fostoria; three children, Jacob C. Volkmer, Findlay, Rachel K. Volkmer, Fostoria, and Luke B. Volkmer, Fostoria; two grandchildren, Sophia G. and Benton C. Watkins; and a brother, D. Bradley (Mitzi) Davis, Clyde.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald A. Davis.

Jacki graduated from Fostoria High School in 1980. She worked at Kodak in Findlay from 1985-1991 and then worked at Intermetro Industies, Fostoria from 1991-2013. She was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church. For the past 20 years she ran The American Trap Shooters Association (ATA) shoots at The Fostoria United Sportsman Club. She truly loved the shooters and the hundreds of kids who had their first jobs as “trap kids,” family, as she called them. Jacki was an avid angler and known as the “crappie queen” around the local reservoirs. She loved yard work, gardening and her beautiful flowers, but most important she loved her family who will miss her dearly.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday April 11, 2018 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. A luncheon and gathering will follow in the parish hall.

There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, Jacki requested memorials be made to FACT or SCAT c/o Hoening & Son Funeral Home 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830 or simply do something nice for a needy acquaintance.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com

Comments

comments