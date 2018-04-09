Derek L. Van Hoose, 29, Fostoria, died Wednesday April 4, 2018 at his home.

He was born October 11, 1988 in Fostoria to Rick Scott and Selena Van Hoose.

He is survived by his mother, Selena Parker of North Baltimore; stepfather, Rickey Parker of Fostoria; brother, Justin Van Hoose of Fostoria; half-brothers Brandon Pierce of Florida and David Homier of Defiance; and half-sister Brittney Scott of Fostoria.

Memorial service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Pastor Donald Goodwin officiating.

Visitation is one hour prior to the services on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

