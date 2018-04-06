Shirley McDonald

Shirley Anne McDonald, 81 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018 at her home.

She was born February 4, 1937 in Bowling Green, Ohio, to George and Oleatha (Archer) Tavenier. She married LeRoy P. McDonald on March 14, 1955 in Angola, Indiana, and he died April 2, 2016.

Surviving is her son, Dennis (Diana) McDonald of Fostoria; daughters, Pamela (Fred) Berno of Arcadia and Kimberly (Floyd) Tucker of Fostoria; brother, Terry (Karen) Tavenier of Margate, FL; sister, Cindy Sue (Tom) VanSant of Findlay; grandchildren, Stacy (Philip) McDonald, Brian (Amanda) McDonald, Tony (Katie) Berno, Nick Berno, Abbi (Josh) Lawrence, Sean and Chad Dayton, Kelsie Coburn, Randy and Sarah Cooper; 18 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

She is preceded by her parents and husband.

Shirley retired in 1994 as an Inspector from Airfoil Textron in Fostoria with 35 years of service.

Funeral services will be on Monday, April 9, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, with the Deacon Dave Schiefer officiating.

Friends may call on Sunday, April 8, 2018 from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia.

Memorials are suggested to the ProMedica Hospice or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

