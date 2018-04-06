James L. Risner

James Leroy “JR” Risner, 64 of Arcadia, passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018 at his home.

He was born November 26, 1953 in Fostoria to the late Andrew Jackson and Margaret Olive (Chalfin) Risner. He married Debra A. Margraf on September 17, 1977 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church and she survives in Arcadia.

Also surviving are three children, James Matthew (Emily) Risner of Arcadia, Kelly Robyn Risner of Arcadia and Katie Marie (Tim Tea) Risner of Grove City; four grandchildren, Jackson and Nolan Risner and Alexander and Adleigh Tea; brothers, John (Gail) Heinsman of Georgia, Bill (Linda) Heinsman of Georgia, Carl (Carla) Heinsman of Georgia, Jack (Sondra) Risner of Findlay and Jerry (Millie) Risner of Fostoria; sister, Sue (Bruce) Myers of Arcadia; and sister-in-law, Annette Risner of Fostoria.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ed Risner.

JR was currently a member of Council for the Village of Arcadia. He was a 1972 graduate of Arcadia High School and member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church. He was the former owner of JR Hollywoods, Fostoria, and retired from the former Autolite/Honeywell, Fostoria, after 37 years of service.

He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Visitation is Sunday, April 8, 2018 from 2-6 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 9, 2018 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery with a funeral luncheon then in the parish hall.

Memorials are suggested to Washington Township Fire Department and St. Wendelin Church.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

