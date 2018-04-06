Frederick Cessna

Posted On Fri. Apr 6th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Frederick “Fred” “Sam” Junior Cessna, 80 of Kansas, passed away on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.
He was born on January 13, 1938 in Kansas to Frederick Clayton and Troas (Boyd) Cessna. He married Janyce “Kaye” (Kissling) Cessna on August 2, 1959 at Cannan United Methodist Church in Kansas, and she preceded him in death on January 25, 2005.
He is survived by two sons, Dale Cessna of Kansas and Darl (Brandy) Cessna of Kansas; and one brother, Carl “Skip” (Mary Alice) Cessna of Tiffin.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Pastor Abe Cramer presiding. Burial will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.
Memorial contributions may be considered to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoening funeralhome.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company