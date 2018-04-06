Frederick Cessna

Frederick “Fred” “Sam” Junior Cessna, 80 of Kansas, passed away on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

He was born on January 13, 1938 in Kansas to Frederick Clayton and Troas (Boyd) Cessna. He married Janyce “Kaye” (Kissling) Cessna on August 2, 1959 at Cannan United Methodist Church in Kansas, and she preceded him in death on January 25, 2005.

He is survived by two sons, Dale Cessna of Kansas and Darl (Brandy) Cessna of Kansas; and one brother, Carl “Skip” (Mary Alice) Cessna of Tiffin.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Pastor Abe Cramer presiding. Burial will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoening funeralhome.com.

