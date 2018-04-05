Leonard E. Brickner, 87 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at the Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

He was born June 28, 1930 in Tiffin, Ohio, to Silverius and Celestia (Reinhart) Brickner. He married Eileen Schultz on June 13, 1953 in St. Joseph’s Church in Tiffin, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen Brickner of Fostoria; daughter, Betty (David) Hoover of Fostoria; sisters, Joan Hill of Fostoria and Marilyn Hershey of Fostoria; son-in-law, Don Guttenberg of Fostoria; grandchildren, Joshua Hoover, Amy and Carrie Guttenberg; and great grandchildren, Dylan and Ayden Adams.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Carolyn Guttenberg; and brother, Norman Brickner.

Leonard was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean War. He retired from Atlas in Fostoria, where he worked as a machine operator, and was a member of Hopewell Church of God in Tiffin.

Leonard Loved Oliver Tractors, tractor pulls and fixing cars and tractors. He also loved traveling, especially out west. Services will be private. Pastor Terry Steinhauer will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Andrew’s Cemetery near Bascom, Ohio.

There will not be any visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

Comments

comments