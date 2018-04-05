Janine Faber

Janine (Lay) Faber, 85, of Fostoria, passed away at 8:15 pm Tuesday April 3, 2018 at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

She was born November 27, 1932 in Vanlue to the late Frank Clayton and Anna Maxine (Walters) Lay. She married Norman Willis Faber January 26, 1952 in Carey and he preceded her in death October 25, 2014.

Surviving are five children, Richard (Kathy) Faber, Fostoria, James Faber, Fostoria, Jerry (Mary) Faber, Auburn, IN., N. Dennis Faber, Midvale, UT and Christina “Chris” (Jeff) Sibbersen, Pemberville; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald (Gloria) Lay, Delta, and David (Sharon) Lay, Highland, UT; and a sister, Marita Cole, Findlay.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, John and Larry Lay; and sisters, Deanna Miller and Lorita Lay.

Janine was a 1950 graduate of Vanlue High School. She was a homemaker and member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church. She was also a life member of the Circle of Mercy and former member of the Catholic Ladies of Columbia.

Visitation is Friday April 6 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 pm led by the Circle of Mercy.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 am Saturday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding.

Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery with a funeral luncheon then taking place in the parish hall.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wendelin Church and School or the Circle of Mercy.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

