Erma J. Saalman

Erma Jean (Doogs) Saalman, 91 of Fostoria, passed away at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

She was born August 22, 1926 in Leopold, IN, to the late Lawrence J. and Minnie M. (Rogier) Doogs. She married Nolan A. Saalman July 12, 1945 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church and he died February 8, 2009.

Surviving are children, Nola (Norman) Murray of Green Springs, Terry Saalman of Fostoria, Robert (Cindi) Saalman of Fostoria, Wayne (Karen) Saalman og Galway, Ireland and Kathy (Richard) Smith of Fremont; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; sister, Suzanne Boff of Fostoria; and sister-in-law, Mary Doogs of Fostoria.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Sheldon Doogs; and sister, Rosalie Bowen.

Jean was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church and was involved with its festival for 15 years and RCIA program for more than 10 years. She also had been an Avon sales representative for 42 years and a hospice volunteer for six years.

She was an avid reader, researched family genealogy and assisted in mission work. She managed a large garden and loved flowers. Jean traveled to many places including Canada, Hawaii, Mexico, Ireland, Italy and Israel.

Visitation is Thursday, April 5, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria, OH 44830 where a Christian Wake service will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 6, 2018 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church where a Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the church or Good Shepherd Home’s Cascades Unit.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments