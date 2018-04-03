Troy E. Slauter, 46, of Fostoria, passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo.

He was born on October 20, 1971, in Lorain, Ohio, to Emerson B. Slauter and Gloria (Snyder) Slauter. He married Angie T. Hunt on March 20, 1999, in Fremont and she survives him.

He is also survived by three sons, Kristopher G. (Linda) Slauter of Fostoria, Kory D. Slauter of Hot Springs, SD, and Matthew Port of Altoona, PA; three daughters, Kara L. (Justin) Wineland of Altoona, PA, Miranda J. Slauter and Kylee J. Slauter, both of Fostoria, four grandchildren, five brothers, and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his father, Emerson B. Slauter.

Troy will be remembered as friendly and outgoing; he never knew a stranger. He was always ready to help anyone in need. Troy enjoyed drawing and building and was a confirmed fan of both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys.

A memorial service will be held on a later date.

Memorial contributions may be considered for the family.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home in Fostoria has been entrusted with arrangements.

