Sandra L. Ray

Sandra Lee “Sandy” Ray, 74 of Fostoria, passed away on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

She was born on October 15, 1943 in Tiffin, Ohio, to Norman and Eileen (Woodland) Phillips. On May 10, 1974, she married Wetzel Ray.

Survivors include her mother, Eileen of Fostoria; two stepsons, Wesley Allen Ray and William Andrew Ray; and sisters, Kathy (Otto) Blackburn of Fostoria and Tracy (David) Hierholzer of New Knoxville.

She was preceded in death by her father.

A Graveside service took place on Monday, April 2, 2018 at Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Copeland officiating.

Visitation took place before the service at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Nursing Home or to Bridge Hospice Care.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments