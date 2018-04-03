Ruth L. Below, 97 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

She was born April 22, 1920 in Sandusky County, Ohio, to Nealy and Nellie (Hummel) Stahl. She married Virgil T. Below on August 30, 1937 in Sandusky County, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 1, 1995.

Surviving are sons, Roger (Shirley) Below and Larry (Marilyn) Below, both of Risingusn, Bill Below of Fremont and Denny (Karen) Below of Delaware, Ohio; 25 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Doyle, Erlin, Michael and Kenneth Stahl; sister, Hazel French; and a grandchild.

Ruth retired in 1982 from Bendix Autolite after 30 years of service. She attended the Word of Truth Christian Center in Bowling Green and was a member of the Risingsun Senior Citizens, U.A.W. Local #533.

Ruth was an excellent Musician she taught piano for many years and played the organ and taught Sunday School at several area churches.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, with Pastor Jerry Hunt officiating.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, April 4, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery near Risingsun, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cascades of the Good Shepherd Nursing Home or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Good Shepherd Nursing Home for their excellent care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

