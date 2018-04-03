Jeffrey L. Hickle, 63, of Fostoria, passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018 at his home.

He was born September 13, 1954 in Tiffin to Leroy and Bonnie (Ottney) Hickle.

He is survived by children, Amy Householder of Fostoria, Lisa Hickle of Findlay, Jeffrey Hickle Jr. of Findlay, Crystal Miller of Crestline, Ohio, and Johnathan Hickle, of Elkhart, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Donny, Caitlin, Arianna, Brianna, Travis, Leevi, Ayden, Lily and Audrina; siblings, Deborah Gillian of Fostoria, Bruce (Celeste) Hickle of Tiffin, Connie Twiss of Fostoria, Lori (Randy) Scott of Indiana, and Scott Hickle of Fostoria.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Linda, Doyle, Arlen and Todd.

Jeffrey was a member of the Fostoria Eagles, Am Vets and VFW. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, playing horseshoes, and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed listening to music. Bringing him the most joy in life was his children, grandchildren, and all of his family and the time they spent together.

A memorial visitation will begin on Thursday, April 5, 2017 from 6 until 8 pm at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERL HOME, 407 N. Countyline St, Fostoria.

A celebration of life service will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments