Wenchan Kau

Wenchan “Ken” Kau, 72 of Findlay, passed away peacefully at 1:46 p.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay, nine years to the day that his wife Vicki passed.

He was born on April 4, 1945 in Taipei, Taiwan. His parents, Yao-Yu and Su-Zhen Kau, both preceded him in death. He was married in Taiwan and later divorced. He leaves behind two children from that marriage: daughter, Anita Kau of Tiawan; a son, Knox Kau of Taiwan; and their families.

He married Vicki Aldrich in 1987 and she preceded him in death on March 29, 2009. Surviving from that marriage is Susan (Kyle Stanley) Kau of Findlay; grandchildren, Jamison and Lilly Stanley; and two brothers, Wenshung Kau and Wenlearn Kau, both of Tiawan.

Ken worked at a bank in Taiwan and immigrated to the United States in 1985. He lived in Corpus Christi where he married Vicki. He gained U.S. citizenship in 2005, and later retired from Sanoh in Findlay in 2007.

Celebration of life will take place Wednesday, April 4, 2018 from 5-6 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria, Ohio 44830. A memorial service will then take place at 6 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev William Bentley, presiding.

A special thank you to sister Ruth Ann, good friend Lewis Lai, Chris and Rich Bibler and all of the Home Health and Hospice nurses and staff for their exceptional care.

Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

