Ruth Below
Posted On Mon. Apr 2nd, 2018
Ruth Below, 97 of Fostoria, died Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.
Arrangements are pending at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.
