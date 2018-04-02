Mildred L. Good

Posted On Mon. Apr 2nd, 2018
Mildred L. “Millie” Good, 88 of Tiffin, passed away on Saturday morning, March 31, 2018 at Promedica Fostoria Community Hospital.
She was born on September 7, 1929 in Tiffin, Ohio, to Raymond and Madeline (Ferstler) Gillig. On December 30, 1950, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, she married Harry K. “Jim” Good.
Survivors include her husband, Jim of Tiffin; sons, Kenneth (Linda) Good of Bascom, Terry (Trisha) Good of Hebron and Steven (Dawne) Good of North Carolina; daughters, Linda Ann (Ronald) Fatzinger and Sandra (Greg) Hoover, both of Tiffin, and Cathy (Jon) Fellwock of Lapeer, MI; and sisters, Margaret Ardner of Tiffin, Teri Stevens of Fostoria and Barbara (Ralph) Theis of New Riegel.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Gary Walters officiating. A Rosary will be prayed 20 minutes prior to Mass. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883 (419-447-2424).
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to F.A.C.T. Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

