Alice M. Beers

Alice Marie Beers, 74 of rural Bucyrus, died late Friday, March 30, 2018 at Galion Community Hospital following a very brief illness.

She was born March 24, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio, but was a lifelong area resident. Alice graduated from Col. Crawford High School in 1962 and that same year married Glen D. Beers, whom she met on a blind date.

She was a fun, loving and very intelligent lady when it came to finance. Alice worked for several years at Romanoff Jewelers and spent more than 30 years at Federal Land Bank, (currently known as Ag Credit) working in Marion and Fostoria. Following retirement, Alice took a position at Central Ohio Farmers Co-Op in Monnett and will certainly miss many of the area farmers she associated with over the years.

She was a lifelong member of Good Hope Lutheran Church, where she was involved in all facets of church council for many years. Alice was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a Red Hat Society Member.

Alice was a supportive farm wife and always shared her knowledge when needed. She and Glen traveled with friends when there was time and she enjoyed listening to him play his trumpet in various bands. Alice enjoyed time with friends and there were many meals, card games and much laughter shared through the years.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Lori J. Beers of Peoria, Arizona; nephew, Jay Beers of London, England; many cousins and Danny Grau whom she considered her adopted son because of his longtime love and support shared for their family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Edna (Schifer) Frey; and husband of 52 years, Glen Beers, who passed in 2015.

Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St. in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 129 W. Charles St. in Bucyrus, Ohio, with Pastor Renee Ahern officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Donations can be made payable to Good Hope Lutheran Church Steeple or Stained-Glass Window Fund or to Avita Health Foundation (Galion ICU Dept.). These gifts will be accepted through the funeral home or at the church on the morning of her funeral.

Memories and expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.

Comments

comments