James R. Fleming

James Richard Fleming, 81 of Fremont, passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at his residence.

He was born September 10, 1936 in Fostoria, OH, the son of Orville and Gladys (Richard) Fleming.

Jim worked in auto sales management at O’ Donnell Chevrolet and insurance and investment sales. He was also the owner of First Choice Vending, LLC.

Jim’s greatest accomplishments include Marine Boot Camp at Parris Island; he enlisted in the United States Marines at age 17 and went on to serve as the Executive Officer Orderly for Commander Hilton on the U.S.S. Princeton. His proudest family accomplishments were raising children and walking his daughters down the aisle.

Jim enjoyed worshiping the Lord, visiting with family and friends and took great pride in having a well-kept lawn.

Surviving is his wife of 41 years, Arlene Fleming of Fremont, OH; children, Jeff Fleming (Karen), Jenni Chalfin (Charles), Janine Kitchen (Thomas), Jodi Fleming and Devin Needles (Alisa); son-in-law, Terry Cassidy; grandchildren, Carrie Bishop, Amy Lucius, Chelsea Irving, Rachel Cook, Mallory Brown, Clayborne Chalfin, Cameron Chalfin, Mackenzie Crisler, Alyana Bartes, Lauren Needles, Dylan Kitchen, Georgia Kitchen, Noah Kitchen and Alex Salyer; great-grandchildren, Grace, Adori, Laura, Savanna, Cara, Julie, Mauryce, Gage, Taylin, Eloise and Ryleigh; and sisters, Sara Smith and Patti Jo Myers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sue Bruning; wife, Georgia; and daughter, Jami Cassidy.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch St. in Fremont, OH.

Additional visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Grace Community Church, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery with military graveside rights performed by the V.F.W. & American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideon’s, Grace Community Church or Back to the Wild.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com.

