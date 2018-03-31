Freeda V. Longanecker

Freeda Viola Longanecker (Flechtner) passed away on February 23, 2018 from natural causes at the age of 101. She was living in Tucson, AZ.

She is survived by her children, Will Longanecker of Gold Hill, OR, and Diana Long of Burnsville, MN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond L. Longanecker in 1960.

Her parents were Moses and Laura (Manecke) Flechtner of Fostoria, OH.

Freeda lived in South Beloit, IL, teaching remedial reading at Riverview Elementary School up until around 1979 when she retired.

Freeda always enjoyed the outdoors, often taking her dogs on long walks. She will be remembered in our hearts.

Her ashes are to be distributed along the Oregon coastline along with a simple memorial this spring.

All correspondence can be sent to Will Longanecker, 1242 Upper River Rd, Gold Hill, OR 97525.

