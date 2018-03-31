Donald W. Kromer

Posted On Sat. Mar 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Donald W. Kromer, 101 of Tiffin and formerly Bascom, passed away at 2 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Elmwood at the Shawhan, Tiffin.
He was born July 20, 1916 in Carey to the late George and Martha (Jacoby) Kromer.
Surviving is a sister, Margaret M. Finsel of Orrville.
Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at SS Patrick & Andrew Parish, Bascom, with Fr. Tim Kummerer, Fr. Art Niewiadomski and Deacon John Walters presiding.
Visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the church, with a funeral luncheon immediately following mass. Entombment will then follow in St. Wendelin Mausoleum.
Memorials are suggested to SS Patrick and Andrew Parish, Bascom c/o Hoening Funeral Home 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company