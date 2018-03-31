Donald W. Kromer, 101 of Tiffin and formerly Bascom, passed away at 2 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Elmwood at the Shawhan, Tiffin.

He was born July 20, 1916 in Carey to the late George and Martha (Jacoby) Kromer.

Surviving is a sister, Margaret M. Finsel of Orrville.

Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at SS Patrick & Andrew Parish, Bascom, with Fr. Tim Kummerer, Fr. Art Niewiadomski and Deacon John Walters presiding.

Visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the church, with a funeral luncheon immediately following mass. Entombment will then follow in St. Wendelin Mausoleum.

Memorials are suggested to SS Patrick and Andrew Parish, Bascom c/o Hoening Funeral Home 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

