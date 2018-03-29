Florence Ward

Posted On Thu. Mar 29th, 2018
Florence “Leora” Ward, 100 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Independence House. She was born February 7, 1918 in Kenton, Ohio, to the late Albert and Cleo Bailey. She married Robert O. Ward and he died August 23, 1995
She is survived by son, Terry (Kathy Lazadder) Ward of Fostoria; daughter, Sherry (George) Oldfield of Riverside, CA; sister, Donna Hutchinson of Kenton; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband; daughter, Karen Ward.
A 1936 graduate of Kenton High School, Leora received her Bachelors Degree in teaching from Bowling Green State University. She was a retired elementary school teacher with the Fostoria City School system with more than 35 years of service.
She attended Wesley United Methodist Church.
Private graveside services will take place. Burial will be at Fountain Cemetery in Fostoria, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

