Doris M. (Imber) Barringer

Posted On Thu. Mar 29th, 2018
Doris M. (Imber) Barringer, 92 of Fostoria, died Wednesday, March 28, 2018 surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 15, 1925 to George and Mary (Bentz) Imber. She married Robert D. Barringer on November 9, 1946 and he died on May 9, 2002.
She is survived by daughters, Sandra K. (James) Coe, Judith A. Hartly, and Nancy L. Bateson; sons, Brian G. (Maureen) Barringer, and Bruce L. (Lisa) Barringer; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Charles and Robert Imber, and son-in-law, Demetros Hartly.
The family extends its thanks to Bridge Hospice of Findlay.
Funeral services will be held privately.
Doris will be laid to rest in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.
Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

