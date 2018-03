Donald W. Kromer, 101 of Tiffin and formerly Bascom, passed away at 2 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Elmwood at the Shawhan, Tiffin.

Arrangements are pending at HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 242 W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria, Ohio (419-435-8200) (www.hoeningfuneralhome.com).

