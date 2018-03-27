Paul B. Lee, 96 of Fostoria, passed away at 4 a.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Independence House, Fostoria.

He was born May 5, 1921 in Adams Township, Seneca County, to the late Fred and Edna (Ludwig) Lee. He married Alma J. Gase on October 1, 1942 and she survives in Fostoria.

Also surviving are two sons, Gerald (Vicki) Lee of Houston, TX and John Lee of Dallas, TX; along with two grandchildren and their spouses; and six great-grandchildren.

Mr. Lee retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Fostoria. He was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran, serving on a sub chaser in the Pacific. Mr. Lee also served as a director on the Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative and the Arcadia School Board and was a 1939 Arcadia High School graduate.

Visitation will take place Thursday, March 29, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in St. Wendelin Catholic Cemetery.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments