Linda S. Hyden

Linda Sue Hyden, 63 of Carey, died at 11:03 a.m. Friday, March 23, 2018 at the Palms of Pasadena Hospital in South Pasadena, FL.

Born October 7, 1954 in Findlay, she was the daughter of Nelson and Ethel (Eddington) Decker. Her mother survives in Findlay. She married Franklin D. Hyden of October 22, 1977 in Tiffin. Frank survives in Carey.

Also surviving are four children, Heather A. Hyden, and triplets, William O. (Amy) Hyden of Findlay, Andrew D. Hyden of Fostoria and Thomas S. (Katie) Hyden of North Baltimore; and five siblings, Nelson Decker Jr. of Defiance, Dee Ratliff of Fairborn, Rolland Decker of Findlay, Doug Decker of Findlay and Donna Mundorff of West Milgrove.

A memorial service will be Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 8 p.m. at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey, with Pastor Ron Dorman officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

A private graveside service will take place at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

