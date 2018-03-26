Thomas E. “Mot” Sheets, 70, of Fostoria, passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, in Fostoria.

He was born on June 21, 1947 in Fostoria to Ralph C. and Lillian Rose (Murphy) Sheets. He married Deborah S. Davis on September 4, 1971 at Wesley United Methodist Church, and she survives him.

He is also survived by two sons, Keith Sheets and Aaron (Angela) Sheets, both of Fostoria; four grandchildren, Dylan, Macey, Addison, and Audrey Sheets; and one brother, Kevin R. Sheets, of Fostoria.

Tom was a 1965 Fostoria High School graduate, and obtained his Associates Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Allied Technical Industries in Chicago. A draftsman by trade, he formerly had worked for Fostoria Industries and retired from Inter Metro in Fostoria.

Known as “Paw Paw Tom” to many, he kept score for all of the Fostoria Redmen Sports. He loved playing softball and was head coach of the Roppe softball league for 30 years. He bowled at Dunn’s Lanes with his father, and enjoyed golfing with his best friends. Bringing him great joy was the time he spent taking his grandchildren to the park and supporting each of them fully in their activities. To say he was a “Huge” Cleveland Indians fan would be an understatement.

Tom,”Mot”, Paw Paw Tom was a loving, supportive, and proud father. Also a devoted son, he took care of his mother in her later years, visiting her at Good Shepherd Home daily.

And that’s the truth!

Visitation will be from 4- 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria. Funeral Services will begin in the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., the Rev. Donald Goodwin, presiding. Burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the Fostoria Athletic Boosters. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

