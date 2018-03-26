Melissa K. “Missy” Butcher, 53, of Fostoria, passed away at 12:28 am Saturday March 24, 2018 at her home.

She was born April 2, 1964 in Fostoria to the late James Robert and Kathryn Jean “Kate” (Bradner) Hallman. She married Tim L. Butcher October 10, 1986 at the Eagleville Road Church of Christ, Fostoria.

Surviving is her husband, Tim L. Butcher, Fostoria; two sons, Bryan H. Butcher, London, OH and Zachary L. Butcher, Austin, TX; a sister, Julie A. (Rance) Longsworth, Arlington, OH; and four brothers, James R. (Tammy) Hallman, Fostoria, Joey E. Hallman, Fostoria, Kenneth N. (Robin) Hallman, Arlington, TX and Stephen A. Hallman, LasVegas, NV.

Missy was a 1982 graduate of Fostoria High School. She was an AP Specialist at ADS (former Hancor) Findlay. She loved giraffes and enjoyed planting flowers in the spring. She was an avid Detroit Tigers and Ohio State Buckeye fan. But most of all she dearly loved her family and friends, and treasured the time she spent with them.

Visitation is Tuesday March 27, 2018 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

A celebration of life service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Chaplain Kathy Fenimore presiding. Burial will take place in Fountain Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, Columbus or the American Cancer Society c/o the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com

