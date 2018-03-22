Kathryn M. Balderson

Kathryn Marie Balderson, 76 of Fostoria, Ohio, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at her, home surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born November 19, 1941 in Toledo, Ohio, to Edwin and Elsie (Arnett) Hughes. She married Earl “Gene” Balderson on August 27, 1960 in Fostoria, Ohio, and he died January 29, 2011.

She is survived by daughter, Pearl (Rodney) Greene of Arlington; sons, Robert (Angie) Balderson of Fremont, Richard Balderson and Aaron (Rayna Baumer) Balderson, both of Fostoria, and Chester (Stephanie Ebersole) Balderson of Arcadia; brothers Virgil, Paul, Richard and Albert Hughes; sisters, Carol Milton and Barbara Ray; nine grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

She is preceded by her parents and husband.

Kathy was a 1960 graduate of Jackson Liberty High School, a homemaker and the past secretary/treasurer of the W.I.B.C. for more than 30 years.

Kathy never knew a stranger; she loved everyone. If you were a friend, acquaintance or provided a service, she provided baked goods.

Funeral services will be on Friday, March 23, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, with Pastor Erma Metzger officiating.

Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 9-11 a.m.

Burial will take place at Seneca Memory Gardens in Tiffin, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice.

The family would like to thank the University Hospital Doctor’s and staff as well as the Orian Cancer Center for their excellent care.

