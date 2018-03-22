Betty J. Hawk, 83 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 19, 2018 at St. Catherine’s Manor, Fostoria.

She was born May 13, 1934 in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Raymond and Mabel (Smiley) Hatfield.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra Weissinger and Rebecca Diaz, both of Fostoria; sons, Michael (Cristy) King of CO, Brian (Mary) King of Findlay, Jonathan (Deb) King of Carey and Donald King of Bascom; sisters, Linda (Douglas) Purkey of Fostoria and Dorothy Armstrong of Shreve; and brothers, Larry (Susan) Hatfield of Fostoria and Leonard (Erma) Hatfield of Arcadia.

Memorial Services will be Friday, March 23, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Hedges & Highways Church, 125 S. Main St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830, with the Reverend Larry Hatfield officiating.

Burial will be in Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to the Hawk family c/o the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

