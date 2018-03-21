Janice E. Cupp, 81 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 19, 2018 at the Fostoria Community Hospital.

She was born July 23, 1936 in Bloomdale, Ohio, to the late Claude and Erma Baird. She married Harold Cupp in July of 1967 in Fostoria and he survives in Fostoria.

She is also survived by son, Tony (Phyllis Risner) Newlove of Fostoria.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria with Pastor Donald Goodwin officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., two hours prior to the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

