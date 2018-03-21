Previous Story
Betty J. Hawk
Betty J. Hawk, 83, of Fostoria, died Monday, March 19, 2018, at St. Catherine’s Manor, Fostoria. Arrangements pending at Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.
