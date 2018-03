Ted F. Winans Jr., 77, of Bloomdale, and formerly of Fostoria, passed away March 4, 2018 at Toledo Hospital.

He was born in West Virginia on March 26, 1940. He married Mary L. Heuther.

Surviving to his cherish his memory are his daughter Terri and sons, Mark, Brian, Dave and Jim.

His family is planning a celebration of his life at 2:00 p.m. March 24 at Village of Bloomdale Community Building, 404 S Main, Bloomdale.

Comments

comments