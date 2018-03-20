Rose McBeth-White

Rose “Sweetie” McBeth-White, 87 of Fostoria, passed away Friday, March 16, 2018 at her residence.

She was born September 1, 1930 in White Stone, South Carolina, to the late Octavious and Alberta (Kelley) Thompson. She married Ervin McBeth Sr. and he died. She then married James E. White and he also preceded her in death.

Surviving are five children, Ervin (Linda) McBeth Jr., Thelma “Jeanne” (Walter) Talley Sr., Venus “Beaney” McBeth, Albert “Bert’ (Desiree) McBeth, all of Fostoria, and Sharyn McBeth-Ellis of Oklahoma; 25 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Matthew McBeth; sisters, Ruth Thompson, Unice McBeth and Annie Thompson; and two grandchildren, Corey McBeth and Andre McBeth.

Sweetie had worked at Autolite in Fostoria and also worked as a house parent at the Oklahoma School of the Blind for 25 years. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Fostoria and also a member of the Central Missionary Baptist Church in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Sweetie loved to sew and work as a hairdresser. She also enjoyed singing and attending church. She will be remembered for the stylish ways she dressed. Sweetie loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and very much loved her daughters-in-law and sons-in-law.

Visitation will take place Friday, March 23, 2018 from 10 a.m. to noon at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria.

Funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at noon in the funeral home with Pastor David Burdick presiding.

Memorials are suggested to the family c/o Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria.

