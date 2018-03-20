Kevin M. Cassidy

Kevin Michael Cassidy, 51 of Fostoria, passed away on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

He was born on August 5, 1966 in Fostoria to Carl Edward and Ruth Ann (Kieffer) Cassidy.

He is survived by twin sons, Ethan and Isaiah of Fostoria; his mother, Ruth Ann of Fostoria; a brother-in-law, John Coleman of Fostoria; three brothers, Terry (Sandy) Cassidy of Arcadia, and Tom (Shelly) Cassidy and Dan (Cindy) Cassidy, both of Fostoria; four sisters, Brenda (Phil) Helms of Findlay, Bev (Gary) Stearns of Fostoria, Sue (Norb) Filliater of Fostoria and Janet (Pat) Pariseau of Fostoria; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl; a sister, Barbara Coleman; and a sister-in-law, Jami Cassidy.

Kevin was a 1985 Fostoria High School graduate and a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church.

Being in a wheelchair for more than 30 years did not keep him down. He was always optimistic and determined, and lived in the moment. Known to be the life of the party, he always had a contagious smile, never knew a stranger and was always thinking of others.

Kevin loved music and had a DJ business known as Quad Sound. He also loved to paint and draw, and enjoyed cars.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., with a wake service beginning at 7:30 p.m. at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria, where a Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be considered to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments