Imogene Garbe

Imogene “Jean” Garbe, 80, formerly of St. Wendelin’s Parish, Fostoria, Ohio, passed away in her Manassas, VA, home on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Donald Garbe Sr. of Manassas; her daughter, Laura Major of Syracuse, NY; her son, Donald (Jeneen) Garbe Jr. of Ottawa KS; her son, David (Urai) Garbe of Manassas, VA; her daughter, Lisa (Ronald) Yoder of Toledo, OH; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her brothers, Dennis and Allen; and her sister, Christine.

Jean was a 1958 graduate of Toledo Mercy School of Nursing. Her profession as a Registered Nurse lasted 54 years, culminating in 2012 as a sought-after professional in the Geriatrics Specialty. In retirement she enjoyed family, teaching crochet, traveling and playing video poker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Anthony; as well as her brothers, Lawrence, James and Jerome.

She will be interned privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests you consider a donation to the cancer society.

