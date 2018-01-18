Raleigh L. Johnson, 64 of Carey, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

He was born on March 15, 1953 in Fostoria to Rollie L. and Barbara (Tate) Johnson and his parents survive him in Fostoria.

Also surviving is his wife, Debra A. (Tong) Johnson; daughters, Misty Shultz of Florida, Lori Shaffer of Carey and Rachel Johnson (Andy Hoover) of Tiffin; three grandchildren, Dylan, Sage and Andrew Berry; and one great-grandson, Pierson Berry.

Raleigh attended The University of Toledo where he studied architecture and used the knowledge and architectural design skills on many projects throughout his life. He most recently worked for Cooper Tire in Findlay, and formerly for Atlas Crankshaft and the foundry.

Raleigh was a good, kind-hearted man, husband and father. He was a hard worker and a good provider. He was an avid football fan, especially the Cleveland Browns. He enjoyed going to the lake, fishing, golfing and his dog.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, January 19, 2018 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Archie White presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Dialysis Center.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

