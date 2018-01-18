Patricia M. Bulkowski

Patricia Marie Bulkowski, 78 of Fostoria, passed away at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Independence House, Fostoria, where she currently resided.

She was born September 27, 1939 in Fostoria to the late Constant and Josephine (Janoski) Bulkowski.

Surviving are brothers, Lawrence “Joy” and Kenneth “Butch” Bulkowski, both of Fostoria; sisters, Florence “Tootsie” (Don) Gillig of Fostoria and Martha (Justin) Emerine of Findlay; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Francis, Eugene, James, Constant, Chester, Charles, Alfred and Louis Bulkowski; and sisters, Louise May and infant Rita Marie Bulkowski.

Pat was a lifelong member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church and a 1957 graduate of St. Wendelin High School. She retired from Bendix, Fostoria. She enjoyed fishing, bowling and set up at flea markets. She also loved traveling with her nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Friday, January 19, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria.

Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wendelin Parish or a charity of the donor’s choice.

