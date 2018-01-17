Philip Bennett

Philip John Joseph Bennett, 61 of Fostoria, passed away at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Fostoria Community Hospital.

He was born April 4, 1956 in Fostoria to O. Melvin and M. Regina (Waltermeyer) Bennett.

Surviving is his mother, M. Regina Bennett of Toledo; four children, Andrea J. (Manny) Ortiz of Fremont, Bradley M. (Tara) Bennett of Fostoria, Jeremy T. (Jessica) Bennett of Canton and Emily A. McGurk of Verona, Virginia; ten grandchildren, A. J. Russell, Evan A. Ortiz, Daniella L. Ortiz, Max M. Ortiz, Landon T. Ortiz, Darian E. Hoff, Lauren F. Bennett, Lorelle I. LaNauze, Micah N. LaNauze and Ian M. McGurk; sisters, Susan M. Johnson of Toledo, Kathryn E. Haaser of Holland, OH, Mary Jane Schultz of Toledo and Carol A. Brickner of Maumee; and brothers, Robert Bennett of Missoula, Montana and M. James Bennett of Williston.

He was also preceded in death by his father, O. Melvin Bennett.

Philip was currently a machinist at the Tiffin Foundry. He was a 1974 graduate of St. Wendelin High School, where he was active in school sports and was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church.

He was also a member of the YMCA and enjoyed cooking and gardening and was especially good with rose bushes.

Visitation is Saturday, January 20, 2018 from 4-6 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria, Ohio 44830, where Rev. Todd Dominique will preside at 6 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Easter Seals, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Sisters of Notre Dame Toledo Providence or the National Wildlife Federation c/o the funeral home.

