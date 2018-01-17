Gerald J. Mathias, 76 of Alvada, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 15, 2018 at 4:42 p.m. at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Born in Seneca County, Ohio, on December 29, 1941, he was the son of the late Leon W. and Rose H. (Brodman) Mathias. Gerald married Annetta M. Huss on November 11, 1961 in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Frenchtown. She survives in Alvada.

Also surviving are their five children, Connie (Gene) Parish of Carey, Larry (Mary) Mathias of New Riegel, Dan (Laura) Mathias of Alvada, Melissa (Russell) Hammond of Mt. Vernon and Robert (Tammy) Mathias of Alvada; 17 grandchildren, Donavan, Eric, Steven, Heather, Lindsay, Brooke, Shelby, Amber, Ashley, Abby, Brittney, Darienne, Alexandra, Bret, Megan, Austin and Alexis; nine great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Jean Ann (Louis) Hoepf and Virginia (Harold) Brickner, both of Carey.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremiah.

Gerald retired from Atlas Crankshaft in 1997 after 25 years as a HVAC technician. He was a lifelong farmer and a John Deere enthusiast. He was an U.S. Air Force Veteran.

He was a member of All Saints Parish, St. Nicholas Chapel, Frenchtown. He was a member of Moose, #872, American Legion #354, both in New Riegel, Amvets in Fostoria and the Fostoria United Sportsman Club.

Gerald enjoyed golf, slow pitch softball and basketball.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, January 19, 2018 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 10 a.m. at All Saints Parish, St. Nicholas Chapel, Frenchtown, with Father Tim Kummerer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the New Riegel American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Riegel Right To Life, Bridge Home Health & Hospice or All Saints Parish and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to StombaughBatton.com.

