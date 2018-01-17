Clarice L. Roberts, 80, went to her heavenly home on Monday, January 15, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 29, 1937 in McComb to the late Clarence and Florence (Russell) Eck. She married Gentry Roberts on August 26, 1956 and he preceded her in death on August 29, 2010.

Clarice is survived by daughters, Debbie (Terry) Steinhauer of Tiffin and Kathi Lyon of Findlay; two grandchildren, Angela (Aaron) Malek of Billings, Montana, and Terry (Jen) Steinhauer Jr. of Florence, Kentucky; five great-grandchildren, Aristotle Malek, Gabriel Malek, Asher Gentry Malek, Bryson Steinhauer and Blake Steinhauer; one brother, Floyd Eck of Wisconsin; four sisters, Marie Keiffer of Tiffin, Elaine Harris of Bluffton, Edna (Jim) Davis of Maryville, TN, and Phyllis Eck of Plain City; and two brothers-in-law, Doyel (Teola) Roberts of Monterey, TN, and Perry (Barb) Roberts of Cookville, TN.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Eck.

Clarice had an unwavering faith and spent many hours reading her Bible and memorizing scripture. She was an excellent example of the Proverbs 31 woman. She was a member of Fostoria Baptist Church.

She enjoyed sewing, completing embroidery and entertaining family. She was a wonderful homemaker and her family was most important to her.

She worked as a secretary with Fruth & Company for 15 years. During her retirement she enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with family.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2018 and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, January 19, 2018 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St. in Fostoria. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Rev Terry Steinhauer officiating. Burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell Church of God, 3542 W CR 48, Tiffin, OH, or Calvary Baptist Church, 2000 Broad Ave, Findlay OH.

