Stephen M. Helms, age 70, of Fostoria, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

He was born October 4, 1947 in Fostoria, to the late Forrest and Joyce (Hovis) Helms. He married Lynne (Good) Price April 6, 1968 at First Christian Church in Fostoria and she survives him along with their children Bryon (Jessica) Helms, of Fostoria, Jason (Barb) Helms, of Fostoria, and Kelly (Randy) Humm, of Findlay; 8 grandchildren, Nicolas, Alyssa, Cody, Gavin, Dylen, Justice, Ian, and Morgan; three great grandchildren, Ezell, Brantley, and Ezryn; a brother, Tom Helms, of Tiffin; and a sister, Linda (Denny) Souders, of Fostoria; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Kristine M. “Krissy” Frankforther, a brother, Kerry Helms, and a great-great grandson, Brenden.

Steve was a 1965 Fostoria High School graduate. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era, for which we are a grateful nation.

He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where he was chairman of its leadership team. He was also a member of the VFW and Moose Lodge, and formerly a member of the Am Vets and Kiwanis Clubs. Retiring from Honeywell as a tool & die maker in 2004 after 30+ years of service, Steve went on to work at Chippewa Golf course and Warner Buick. An avid golfer, in his leisure Steve enjoyed the game along with four of his best buddies. Also an outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a diehard Ohio State Buckeye fan, he liked to cook and grill, but he most loved his kids and grandkids and spending time with them, and attending their sports activities and all that they did.

Steve was a well respected, gentle, kind-hearted man, well liked by all who knew him. When you were a friend of his you were a friend for life.

Visitation will be held from 2 until 8 pm on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Thursday at 11 am, Pastor William Bentley presiding, where the Fostoria United Veterans will perform military honors.

Memorial contributions may be considered to Wesley United Methodist Church, Fostoria, The Toledo Children’s Hospital, or to the Fostoria United Veterans. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

