Sandra J. Dieter

Sandra Jean Dieter, 64 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 12, 2018 at the Toledo Hospital.

She was born on August 3, 1953 in Fremont, Ohio, to the late Cletus E. and Martha J. (Wensel) Klotz. She married James E. Dieter on July 7, 1973 at the Girton Church of God.

Surviving is her loving husband of 44 years, James; and son, James E. (Rya) Dieter II of Fostoria, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cletus and Martha; and brothers, Karl, Robert and Emerson.

Sandra was a 1972 graduate of Lakota High School. She was a devout Christian and spent more than 25 years working in California at Christian Schools where she helped with daycare and the student bookstore.

She enjoyed cooking and working on puzzles, but her real love and passion in life was talking to and interacting with people, which she did throughout her career as a Christian.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 19, 2018 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Additional visitation will take place on Saturday, January 20, 2018 from 10-11 a.m. at the Girton Church of God, Girton, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Robin Hindall will officiate.

Burial will be in Scott-Trinity Cemetery near Risingsun, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Chrildren’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made to Sandra’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

